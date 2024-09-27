Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infuse Studio, Maximum Entertainment, Spirit Of The North 2

Spirit Of The North 2 To Release Free Demo On Steam

Maximum Entertainment will release a new free demo for Spirit Of The North 2, taking over for the now-shuttered Merge Games

Maximum Entertainment, which took over publishing duties for Merge Games after they shuttered the company, released a free demo for Spirit of the North 2 today. This is the first official announcement for the company now that Merge is no more, with all of the employees laid off and the library now under their umbrella. The demo will provide a small version of the game for you to experience and give you enough of an idea of what to expect from the sequel. The demo will also be a part of October's Steam Next Fest, so this is basically the devs getting a head start on the event before it kicks off on October 14.

Spirit of the North 2

In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise Raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman Grimnir. Roam freely through a vast and ancient open world, rich with long-forgotten history. Explore unique and visually captivating biomes, each with its own challenges and secrets to uncover. Discover potent runes that enhance your abilities as your quest takes you from dense forests, through snow-capped peaks, and too dark and ancient crypts to save the lost guardians. Tailor your fox's appearance and skills to suit your playstyle, making each playthrough unique. Face off against formidable foes as you save the legendary guardian beasts in thrilling, puzzle-based encounters.

Create your own unique fox with extensive customization options.

Explore a stunning open world across many diverse regions.

Cleanse corrupted guardians in legendary encounters.

Acquire new abilities to overcome challenges.

Seek out powerful runes to enhance your abilities.

Expand on the beauty and lore of Spirit of the North in an inspiring new adventure.

