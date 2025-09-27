Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infuse Studio, Silver Lining Interactive, Spirit Of The North 2

Spirit Of The North 2 Releases New Turtle Island Home DLC

Spirit Of The North 2 has decided to give yourfox a proper home of sorts, as the Turtle Island Home DLC is available right now

Indie game developer Infuse Studio and publisher Silver Lining Interactive have released the Turtle Island Home DLC for Spirit of the North 2. If the name didn't immediately tip you off, you'll see several options available for having a home riding on the back of a turtle, as if you've been given your own little Discworld. We have the full details of what you can expect from the DLC below, as it's available for PC and consoles right now.

Spirit of the North 2 – Turtle Island Home

Step once more into a world of ancient guardians, primal magic, and timeless legends, where a lone fox and its raven companion must restore balance to the realm. Now, your journey expands with a one-of-a-kind, mobile sanctuary perched atop a colossal sea turtle! The Turtle Island Home DLC introduces a mystical home on the back of a giant sea turtle. Complete a short quest on the beach between Misthaven and Mosswood to unlock and access your new home. As you explore new regions, your turtle can relocate, offering a fresh vantage point and a serene retreat amidst the wild Nordic landscapes.

Inside your turtle home, you'll find all the standard amenities as well as a tower-top spyglass that reveals hidden secrets across the world. Discover four exclusive cosmetics: two character skins and two fox eye colours, tucked away in secret locations only visible from the turtle's elevated perspective. Enhance your Spirit of the North 2 experience with a peaceful mobile sanctuary that complements the main story, unveiling hidden lore and exclusive rewards.

Unique player home atop a colossal sea turtle that relocates as new regions are unlocked.

Fully equipped with bed, portal, mirror, banker, and more.

Tower spyglass revealing hidden secrets and points of interest.

interest. Four exclusive cosmetic rewards: two character skins (Waterspout and Red Marble) and two eye colours (Afterglow and Baby Blue).

Two new lore scrolls and one new relic.

