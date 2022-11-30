Spirits Of Amazonia Part 3 Comes To Green Hell On December 14th

Developer and publisher Creepy Jar have revealed that the next expansion, Spirits Of Amazonia Part 3, will be coming to Green Hell on December 14th. While the content has already been released onto PC, this release will cover the PlayStation and Xbox players as they can finally receive the conclusion to this expansion. But it isn't just a storyline addition as players will be getting some new additions to the game that will make some of your life int he wild a little easier but also challenging in other aspects. You can see the full rundown and the trailer for it down at the bottom.

"Catching up to their PC-playing counterparts, console players will need to prove their strength and wit to be deemed worthy of the Spirits of Amazonia in an all-new region featuring new Tribal Legends, a new tribe, and more. The mysterious journey will reach its epic end, but not without a few surprising twists along the way. Parts 1 and 2 of Spirits of Amazonia arrived on consoles on May 25, 2022. Now, console players can continue the journey. In Part 1 of the Spirits of Amazonia expansion, players stepped back into the main protagonist Jake's shoes as he befriended an Amazonian tribe for the first time. Part 2 continued the journey, introducing a new hunting tribe, new animals, and new weapons while propelling Jake even deeper into the epic Amazonian mystery. Looking ahead to part 3, Jake's adventure comes to its thrilling conclusion.

Introducing the Habukku, an Amazonian fishing tribe.

Three ritual arenas—themed for each of the tribes.

A new region with lots of locations to explore.

4 new legends.

A brand new AI, the creepy-crawly Centipede.

2 new Green Hell activities, 2 new weapons, a new pottery mechanic, and more.

Jake's journey with the Spirits of Amazonia reaches its epic end."