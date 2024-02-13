Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: Splatoon

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order Arrives Next Week

Nintendo announced this morning that Splatoon 3's next DLC is coming to the Expansion Pass, as Side Order arrives on February 22.

Article Summary Splatoon 3's DLC Side Order hits on Feb 22, featuring new single-player content.

Join Agent 8 and drone Pearl to tackle the Spire of Order in Side Order's campaign.

New multiplayer stages, weapons, and cosmetics arriving with the Fresh Season March 1.

Color chips earned in Side Order can be used for upgrades to aid your ascent.

It's been a minute since Nintendo released new content for Splatoon 3, but the game will be getting a major DLC upgrade in the Expansion Pass next week. The DLC is called Side Order and features Agent 8 and Pearl (who has become a drone), who take on The Spire of Order as a team to defeat the fishy enemies within. The single-player content, coming on February 22, has been designed to be replayable over and over, while the incoming multiplayer content will bring about a "Fresh Season," set to launch on March 1. This particular season brings with it new multiplayer stages like the Marlin Airport and the Bonerattle Arena. as well as a plethora of new weapons, items, cosmetics, and more. As well as a new round of Splatfests. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer above.

Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC

In Side Order, you play as Agent 8, a resident of Inkopolis who wakes up in a new "world of order," where the color spectrum goes from white to … a little less white to … kinda gray to … well, that's pretty much it. What's an Octoling to do? Figure out how to bring a little color back into the picture, that's what! Alongside a drone who claims to be Off the Hook member Pearl, Agent 8 must battle to the top of the Spire of Order against hordes of surprising enemies and obstacles.

On each floor of the Spire there are objectives that change each time you make an attempt, and they get harder the higher you climb. Objectives may include defeating enemies, securing specific areas for a set amount of time, and overcoming other skill-testing challenges. Use the color chips you receive to customize your Palette to your liking with enhancements such as increased firing speed, raised damage output and more. Fail to reach the top and you'll have to start over – but the color chips you collect will be converted into a currency that can be exchanged for some permanent and helpful upgrades. Those upgrades might just give you a fighting chance of reaching the top next time around.

