Splitgate: Arena Reloaded Relaunched With Multiple Changes

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded was relaunched last month, bringing severasl improvements and changes to the title based on player feedback

Slipping past us in the chaos of the holidays, developer and publisher 1047 Games relaunched Splitgate 2 last month, as the game is now known as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, with a number of changes. What they've essentially done is remove all the elements that weren't working or that people simply didn't want, and allocated them toward a blend of what was successful in the two games that people actually enjoyed playing. (A concept we wish other major titles would catch onto.) We have the finer details here with a few videos of the new content they've released.

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded combines the best of the rewarding DNA of the original Splitgate with the innovations of Splitgate 2, delivering the ultimate Splitgate experience. The new era of Splitgate celebrates its roots, eliminating factions and abilities while re-emphasizing the kinetic arena gameplay of classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and King of the Hill. Splitgate: Arena Reloaded also evolves the impressive movement mechanics and immersive visual worlds that distinguished Splitgate 2, delivering momentum and polish in every match.

The Arena Is Back: Hop into fast-paced matches with customizable loadouts or test yourself in Classic Arena with equal starts. Fight across fan-favorite modes like Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Domination, or let loose in party modes like Gun Game and Shotty Snipers. Contest power-ups across the arena to gain temporary advantages and turn the tide of battle.

Hop into fast-paced matches with customizable loadouts or test yourself in Classic Arena with equal starts. Fight across fan-favorite modes like Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Domination, or let loose in party modes like Gun Game and Shotty Snipers. Contest power-ups across the arena to gain temporary advantages and turn the tide of battle. Grind & Progress: Earn rewards with every match as you level up your Career, unlock weapons and cosmetics, and prove yourself on ranked leaderboards. Each weapon has its own progression path with unique camos to showcase mastery. Climb from Rookie to Prime across 1000+ levels to prove you are a master of the arena.

Earn rewards with every match as you level up your Career, unlock weapons and cosmetics, and prove yourself on ranked leaderboards. Each weapon has its own progression path with unique camos to showcase mastery. Climb from Rookie to Prime across 1000+ levels to prove you are a master of the arena. New Maps, Weapons, & More: Experience 20 diverse arenas, including 5 new and remastered arenas. Battle aboard a moving land crawler on Hammerhead, navigate the massive irrigation complex of Terra13, or dominate classic maps like Oasis and Abyss. Customize your loadout with 18 different primary weapons and 9 unique secondaries, or pick up Power Weapons to dominate the arena.

Experience 20 diverse arenas, including 5 new and remastered arenas. Battle aboard a moving land crawler on Hammerhead, navigate the massive irrigation complex of Terra13, or dominate classic maps like Oasis and Abyss. Customize your loadout with 18 different primary weapons and 9 unique secondaries, or pick up Power Weapons to dominate the arena. Portals With a Purpose: Utilize portals to outplay your opponents in ways no other shooter can match. Flank from impossible angles, escape certain death, or lock down key positions using Portal Overloading. Clear enemy portals with EMP Grenades and claim territory for your team.

