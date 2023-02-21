Tonight Is Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO but you may want to spend the hour preparing for a future major event. Here's why.

Tonight is Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 21st, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of February 2023 in Pokémon GO, but it is likely going to be seen as the calm before the storm. First… yes, Jigglypuff can be Shiny. The standard has blue eyes and the Shiny has green eyes. The Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for catching, so be sure to pop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour. Why you might be wondering, am I breezing through the information that would normally be the entire article in the intro? Well, fellow Trainers… this Spotlight Hour? It's the calm before the storm. I want you to spend as much time tonight stocking up on Poké Balls as you are hunting Shiny Jigglypuff because this weekend is going to be a damn catchathon. Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn is happening this weekend and I want you to be as prepared as possible. So we good on Jigglypuff? Good. Let's get into what's happening next so we can prepare as we have fun with tonight's Spotlight Hour.

Here are some exciting details we can now confirm about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which will go down as a remote global event on February 25th – 26th:

New costumed Pikachu: Pictured above, you will have a chance to encounter two Shiny Pikachu representing the Hoenn protagonists. There will be a Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and a Pikachu wearing May's bow. Both will be Shiny-capable.

Pictured above, you will have a chance to encounter two Shiny Pikachu representing the Hoenn protagonists. There will be a Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and a Pikachu wearing May's bow. Both will be Shiny-capable. Egg Pool: 2KM: Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, Wynaut 5KM: Surskit, Gulpin, Cacnea 7KM: Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, Beldum 10KM: Torkoal, Tropius, Relicanth all hatching out of region

Raids: Tier One: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip Tier Five: Deoxys in all Formes Primal Raids: Kyogre and Groudon, who you can earn Primal Energy for. This will work much like Mega Energy with a few differences. Details here.

New features: Storage and item bag increase New music inspired by the Ruby and Sapphire games New and rare Field Research that will lead to encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon and Mega Energy

Masterwork Research: Tickets will go live on February 20th and will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Those who attend the Las Vegas event will receive a Masterwork Research with fewer steps.

Tickets will go live on February 20th and will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Those who attend the Las Vegas event will receive a Masterwork Research with fewer steps. Legendaries in the wild: Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again.

Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again. All Hoenn Shinies released: Like the previous Kanto and Johto tours, this event will see all remaining Hoenn species get their Shiny releases including Kecleon.

Like the previous Kanto and Johto tours, this event will see all remaining Hoenn species get their Shiny releases including Kecleon. Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge: Niantic writes: "As the earth and sea clash, which side will you stand with? All Trainers will be able to pick between a Ruby and Sapphire badge. The team you pick will shape certain in-person Pokémon encounters! Each hour, you can complete special Field Research on behalf of your team. Depending on which team completes more Field Research, all Trainers will see increased Primal Raids for either Primal Kyogre (Sapphire) or Primal Groudon (Ruby)—plus an increased chance of encountering additional wild Pokémon! The badge Trainers pick at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will carry over to the global event the following weekend."

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Habitat – Blistering Sands: Torchic, Poochyena, Lotad, Nincada, Makuhita, Nosepass, Aron, Cacena, Numel, Baltoy, Bagon Habitat – Eerie Mists: Ralts, Surskit, Whismur, Meditite, Spoink, Zangoose, Seviper, Chimecho, Absol, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Beldum Habitat – Verdant Earth: Treecko, Zigzagoon, Wurmple, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Skitty, Mawile, Electrike, Roselia, Gulpin, Swablu Habitat – Ancient Shores: Mudkip, Taillow, Wingull, Carvanha, Barboach, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Feebas, Spheal, Clamperl Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters: Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Rainy Castform Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters: Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrick, Sunny Castorm

