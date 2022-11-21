SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Has Nintendo Switch Release Date

Tilting Point and Nighthawk Interactive announced today that SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The team will be releasing the Extra Krusty Edition on February 21st, 2023, and will be coming out as a physical edition you can currently pre-order, as you can see in the packaging below. Each one will include an exclusive poster (while supplies last), as all as an all-new DLC called New Kelp City, which is a comic book convention-themed world. Plus, a special costume pack of four new outfits to dress up like the SpongeBob crew.

"The bustling cooking game from the beloved cartoon franchise lets fans play as SpongeBob SquarePants to help Mr. Krabs expand his restaurant empire, starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob's house. New Kelp City, a brand-new comic book convention-themed area, will push fry cooks to deliver top-tier dishes and defeat E.V.I.L. villains in five new super-powered restaurants. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off will allow players to experience interactive fun features, including:

Fun and Fast-Paced Cooking – Players can get behind the grill as the ultimate fry cook himself, SpongeBob SquarePants, to serve food to the residents of Bikini Bottom. They will also see familiar faces from the long-running cartoon show, including Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, and many more.

– Players can get behind the grill as the ultimate fry cook himself, SpongeBob SquarePants, to serve food to the residents of Bikini Bottom. They will also see familiar faces from the long-running cartoon show, including Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, and many more. Explore the World of SpongeBob SquarePants – Players will run kitchens all over famous Bikini Bottom landmarks. From grilling up Krabby Patties in the Krusty Krab to hot dogs in Weenie Hut Jr's. New restaurants and cuisines are added regularly, bringing new cooking challenges and recipes to learn.

– Players will run kitchens all over famous Bikini Bottom landmarks. From grilling up Krabby Patties in the Krusty Krab to hot dogs in Weenie Hut Jr's. New restaurants and cuisines are added regularly, bringing new cooking challenges and recipes to learn. Collect and Customize – As players progress, they will unlock beloved characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and dress them in show-inspired themed outfits. They can also design and upgrade restaurant furniture to match their aesthetic.

– As players progress, they will unlock beloved characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and dress them in show-inspired themed outfits. They can also design and upgrade restaurant furniture to match their aesthetic. Hilarious Storyline – While unlocking new levels, players will experience an all-new and exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants story featuring SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sandy and Patrick."