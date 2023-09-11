Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: spongebob squarepants, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Is Coming To PS5 & XSX|S

THQ Nordic revealed that they are launching SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for both Xbox Series X|S and the PS5.

THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp confirmed this morning that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on both the PS5 & XSX|S. The game was already released earlier this year, but the next-gen version of the game wasn't totally optimized for either console. Now you're getting a version that has been upgraded in several ways for Gen9 consoles, giving those who already own the game a patch while others who haven't purchased it yet can snag a version specifically made for their unit. While we assume it will be out before the end of 2023, no official date was given for its release. But you can see a trailer for it down below.

"SpongeBob and Patrick meet the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra, who gives them a vial full of Mermaid's Tears. Legend claims they grant the wishes of those who are pure of heart… Naturally, the two best buddies get overexcited, and their flurry of wishes tears open the very fabric of space and time. All while releasing Cosmic Jelly onto Bikini Bottom and opening portals to strange Wishworlds in the process. Now it's up to our heroes to rescue their friends who got lost in the Wishworlds and bring back Bikini Bottom's most iconic buildings. But Kassandra has her own devious plan. Wish-granting Mermaid's Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that's nothing everyone's favorite sponge can't handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!"

Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick.

Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar.

Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom.

Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob's permanent companion Balloon-Patrick.

Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors.

Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory.

