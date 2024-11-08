Posted in: Games, Rogue Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sprawl

Sprawl Receives November Console Release Date

After being released on PC for over a year, Sprawl will be making its way to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later this month

Article Summary Sprawl hits Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this month after PC success.

Experience a dystopian cyberpunk world with intense FPS action.

Play as Seven, a super soldier, in a high-stakes fight for survival.

Utilize advanced mechanics like wall-running and time-slowing moves.

Rogue Games announced today that the console version of Sprawl will finally be coming out later this month. The PC version has really been out since last August, offering players a different take on the FPS genre with an interesting futuristic storyline. Now, the console version will come with the main game and everything released to date when it launches before month's end. Along with the news comes a new trailer for you to see how this version will look and play.

Sprawl

Enter the dystopian world of Sprawl, a hardcore retro FPS set in an endless cyberpunk megalopolis. Advances in cybernetics and artificial intelligence pushed humanity into a new era, but that golden age has crumbled…leaving behind a broken world. Play as Seven, a disgraced special ops super soldier who finds herself embroiled in conflict with government forces trying to kill her while a mysterious voice in her head pushes her to survive. Betrayed by her organization and on a mission to overthrow the Junta, a military regime that rules the sprawl with an iron fist, Seven must escape the walled city and discover what secrets lie at the Spire. The streets of the Sprawl are vast, and the armies of the corporate government seem endless. But the dark alleys and dilapidated apartment surfaces are all compatible with the "Icarus" cybernetic implant, allowing Seven to perform gravity-defying wall-running maneuvers and slow down time with excess adrenaline drops from dismembered enemies. With a horde of different troop types and carefully designed weapons, she will be pushed to the limit to survive.

On the streets of this megalopolis, every shootout is a high-speed game of combat chess. Use the super soldier's icarus implant to calculate every headshot and determine when to use the powerhouse shotgun to jump out of range. Perfectly time every wallrunning maneuver to decapitate in midair, blast off skulls with a quick trigger pull, or slice operatives into pieces. Think fast and adapt to survive a variety of enemy types like rapid-fire SMG elites, charging riot guards, and mechanical dogs. Solve each combat encounter creatively to reap different rewards like increased ammo drops, health boosts, and bullet time meter refills. Seven's path to the Spire will be paved with blood. No one says redemption is easy.

