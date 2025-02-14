Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sprout Valley

Sprout Valley Announces New Friends Forever Expansion

Sprout Valley has both a new expansion and bundle on the way, as the Friends Forever expansion arrives in early March 2025

Article Summary Sprout Valley's Friends Forever DLC arrives March 2025 with new characters and features.

DLC introduces 10 NPCs offering unique quests, rewards, and crafting stations.

Expanded inventory and revamped quest system enhance farming and crafting.

Play as Nico the cat, exploring dynamic environments and building your dream garden.

Indie game developer Vadzim Liakhovich and publisher RedDeer Games have confirmed a new DLC pack called Friends Forever is on the way for Sprout Valley. The expansion will bring in a ton of new content and characters for you to work with, as it will expand the game in several ways, from farming to inventory to interactions. WHat's more, the expansion will also be sold as a bundle for those who don't own the game already, so you get everything in one package. We have more info here, as it will be released on March 5.

Friends Forever Expansion

Sprout Valley is about to get even livelier with 10 brand-new NPCs, each bringing unique quests, rewards, and personalities! Some live in distant biomes, so if you want to meet them all, you'll need the Summer DLC expansion. Complete their quests to unlock new crafting stations, buffs, and features. Upgrade your farm with Hazel's crafting table, mix fresh drinks at Khan's juice bar, or improve your fishing with Tad's bait station. Explore Ostara Plaza, earn rare royal jelly, and even try your luck at Ozlo's stock market-inspired shop.

Managing your farm is now easier than ever! The revamped inventory system lets you quickly transfer, drop, or plant items in bulk. You can store or sell directly from your inventory, now expanded to 600 slots, so running out of space is a thing of the past. Sorting and organizing your items is smoother than ever, making farming and crafting completely hassle-free. And there's even more—a reimagined quest system adds fresh challenges with exciting perks and rewards for completing them.

Sprout Valley

Sprout Valley is a charming farming simulator game where you can step back from the busy life and grow the garden of your dreams. Captivating story, hand-crafted experience. You play as the main character, cute cat Nico, who tries to find a peaceful place to live in. Nico will find friends along the way and discover interesting events. Help him to learn what secrets Ostara holds. The goal will be to gather resources and improve your island life. You can grow the plants and harvest the environment for additional resources. You can sell and buy resources you have gathered.

Use your tools to accomplish your goal of living a peaceful life with harmony and nature. Levels are procedurally generated, so there are virtually endless combinations. Each level has a "seed" and in future can be shared with other players to recreate islands and share them across the player base. There is a dynamic weather system in place to bring some dynamics to the world environment. There will be some additional mechanics that are connected to the weather like the ground getting wet when it rains, etc. The game has many fantastic events that tie to weather or the daytime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!