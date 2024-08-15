Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Defect, emptyvessel

Squad-Based Cyberpunk Shooter Defect Announced

Developer emptyvessel officially announced their first project today; a new multiplayer, squad-based cyberpunk shooter called Defect

Fight as rogue factions in a dystopian city ruled by a totalitarian AI known as The System.

Engage in PvP or co-op multiplayer with objectives like smuggling, assassinations, or arrests.

Equip your squad with state-of-the-art tech and find in-game pickups to change match outcomes.

Defect

Revel in the anarchy of a city on the brink. Defect is an Immersive Objective Shooter set in the last city of mankind, where The System, an authoritarian AI, rules with inhuman logic. Players will choose from a collection of dangerous factions—The System's own policing force, Rogue Police Elements, or a host of gangs vying for power to play with friends in PvP or co-op multiplayer. Compete to achieve objectives like smuggling guns, assassinating targets, or arresting suspects. Suit up with state-of-the-art weaponry and technology to give you the edge you need to live another day.

