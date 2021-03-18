Square Enix Gives An Outriders 101 Lesson In Latest Trailer

Square Enix decided to educate players on what's to come in Outriders as the latest trailer goes in-depth about the game and its world. The game is set to drop in less than two weeks when it comes out on April 1st for multiple platforms, so we're now in the final stretch for the developers at People Can Fly to show off more of the game. This time around you get a glimpse of what this world is made of we they give you the 101-Course for everything you'll encounter. You're given a rundown of the story, the characters, the classes and abilities, and so much more. We also have the latest CGI trailer for the game ready for you to check out down below. Enjoy your viewing as we wait for the game to come out.

This is our planet now, even if we have to fight every transformed beast to keep it. Courtesy of Square Enix.
Following a successful demo that drew over 2 million players in the first week and gave you a first look at Outriders dark sci-fi story campaign, intense combat, powerful loot, and deep RPG systems, the 'This is Outriders 101' trailer presents more information on what comes next in the full journey across Enoch. The demo is just the beginning, Outriders offers a massive 30+ hour journey across a wild and hostile planet, as you uncover the mystery behind the signal emanating from somewhere beyond the horizon and grow your abilities to become more powerful than anyone can imagine. Scavenge brutal and twisted weapons and gear, and customize them with a vast array of mods that alter gameplay, as you utilize a flexible class build system to create your own unique playstyle. When Outriders launches on April 1, you will become a demi-god on the battlefield and the unlikely last hope for Humanity.

https://youtu.be/TEppuS1LzHc
https://youtu.be/vtx2LT2cnF8

