Square Enix Launches Twitch Campaign With Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix has launched a brand new campaign in Final Fantasy XIV as they have partnered up with Twitch this time around. From now until August 24th, players can head into the game and obtain both the Heavenscracker in-game item (that is basically a fun little celebration tool for you to spread some joy with) and the Fat Black Chocobo in-game mount (which you see here below trying to snag the biggest cabbage you've ever grown). The way you snag these items is by using the Twitch gift subscription service when select streamers are broadcasting their adventures in Eorzea. All you gotta do is find someone online who is playing the game during the next two months when they are promoting the event. Here's the details from the team.

Viewers that gift one subscription in participating channels will receive 100 of the in-game Deluxe Heavenscracker items, while gifting four total subscriptions will grant them the Fat Black Chocobo Whistle, used to summon the in-game mount of the same name. Gifted subscriptions can be distributed in one channel or multiple channels, and the items can be received only once per Twitch account.

Participating streamers must be broadcasting Final Fantasy XIV Online at the time the gifted subscription is given. If the gifted subscription is given outside of a Final Fantasy XIV Online broadcast, it will not count towards the program.

If you want the finer details about all of this, you can check out SE's full rundown of it all at this link. While the Heavenscracker looks okay, the real fun is getting this massive mount to ride around on. Just look at the guy! That's ten tons of fun running around the world on. best of luck to you snagging them both in the next two months.