Square Enix Presents Is A New Digital Showcase Debuting March 18th

Square Enix has announced today that they will be debuting a brand new digital showcase on March 18th called Square Enix Presents. Back when the pandemic first hit last year and we were seeing conventions get canceled left and right, a lot of studios were planning how to show off their upcoming content. Of all the places that people expected to do their own event, we were surprised to see Square Enix spread their stuff out across other people's streams and slowly release information about their games across the summer. It was kind of weird because SE seemed like the kind of company that would take charge of their own content. Well, now they finally are, as today they revealed they will be holding their own stream.

The company will be holding it next week at 10am PT as they go over several games that are currently out, as well as their plans for Tomb Raider's anniversary, and a look at two new games currently in progress as two of their studios. We're guessing the feed will be about an hour in length and might have a surprise or two that isn't on paper, but we're sure the minute you're done reading this places like ResetEra, Reddit, and 4Chan will be crazy with rumors about what else will be shown. We have a rundown below from the company as to what they plan to reveal.

World Premier: All new Life is Strange content reveal.

Outriders, the high-intensity RPG-shooter set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe, coming out on April 1st.

Balan Wonderworld, which arrives on March 26th.

The ongoing celebration for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider.

Marvel's Avengers, the story-driven, third-person action-adventure game from Crystal Dynamics.

Upcoming action shooter Just Cause Mobile.

New mobile game announcements from the award-winning Square Enix Montréal studio.

A look at a few of the whimsical games from Square Enix sister company TAITO.