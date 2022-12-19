Square Enix Releases Multiple Holiday Events For Mobile Titles
Comments
Square Enix decided to release a number of new updates for their mobile titles this week, each of them coming with a holiday theme. A lot of these are small updates that basically add some holiday charm to their respective title, a few others actually add a lot more and feel robust. But the fact that they were all kind of released around the same time has forced us to list them off together rather than individually. We got the notes from SE below as you enjoy the games this holiday.
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Winter Festival 2022
- Raviesse (Winter) Guaranteed 9-Step 10x Summon – Until January 10, players can attempt to summon various new winter-themed units, including the new holiday UR unit, Raviesse (Winter) from the Raviesse (Winter) Guaranteed 9-Step 10x Summon. Players are guaranteed to receive the Raviesse (Winter) unit on the 9th step of the 10x summon for units.
- Final Fantasy 35 Anniversary Celebration – From December 21 to January 3, players can commemorate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy with a Final Fantasy I Collaboration Reissue Summon and Login Bonus, which features a maximum of 2,000 Visiore and 40 Warrior of Light Fragments. \
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- Cheerful Caroler Ayaka (Neo Vision) – From December 22, 2022, until January 4, 2023, players have the chance to obtain Cheerful Caroler Ayaka (Neo Vision), the limited-time global original unit, from a featured summon. Players can also obtain the Vision Card, "Sweet Friendship," by awakening Cheerful Caroler Ayaka (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3.
Vision Card: Sweet Friendship
- Cheerful Caroler Ayaka Step-Up Summon – From December 22 until January 4, players can obtain a guaranteed Neo Vision unit on Step 4, 5, and 6 from this featured summon. Players also have the chance to obtain the Global Original Vision Card, "A Night of Gift Giving," by performing this Step-Up summon to Step 6 to obtain an Exchange Ticket (A Night of Gift Giving) x1 which can be used to exchange for the vision card.
Vision Card: A Night of Gift Giving
- Producer's Present – From December 22 until January 4, players can obtain Producer's Present simply by logging in during the campaign period. Log in one time to receive all rewards. Rewards include 2,000 lapis, 10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV) x1, Transcension Pearl x 1, Bonus Present Ticket ×1 and more.
- Clash Of Wills: Gingerbread Man of Unknown Origin – From December 22 to January 4, the Clash of Wills Event will be available where players can challenge and obtain rewards such as lapis, 10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV), STMR Exchange Ticket and more.
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
- Winter Festival – Until December 30, players can participate in the Winter Festival, which features free first Multi Draws on select Draw Banners, a Winter Seasonal Hunt Event that features the Santa Gigantuar, new and returning Winter stickers, a new status badge, limited-time gem and weapon gloss sales and more. Players can also participate in Winter Festival Challenge Missions, which will be available for each event occurring during the Winter Festival and earn rewards such as Draw Tickets x10.
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe
- Community Livestream – On December 19, players can tune in to an official community livestream on the Square Enix Twitch Channel, starting at 5PM PT / 8PM ET to hear new information regarding holiday events and new summons and for a chance to win 1 of 5 digital codes of Romancing SaGa – Minstrel Song – Remastered.
- 2.5 Year Anniversary Celebrations Round 3 – Until December 30, players can participate in ongoing 2.5 Year Anniversary Celebrations. Celebrations feature recently added rewards such as 2,000 jewels for completing missions and new Festival Styles like ITOKEN, Arthur, Igomahl, Muse and Doll. More styles such as Minstrel and Lute will also be available, along with free medals.
Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent
- Winter Festival Celebration – From December 1 until December 31, players will receive various log-in rewards, including over 300 Rubies, Veteran's Sacred Seal with a guaranteed ★5 Character, and five Traveler's Sacred Seals. To bring the year to a close and celebrate 2023, players can perform one free banner pull daily.
- New Characters Join the Fight – Cyrus, the fan-favorite professor at the Royal Academy from the original Octopath Traveler, and the brand new character Harley make their debut in the game. Players eager for more knowledge about upcoming characters and holiday happenings can tune in to the livestream on the Square Enix Twitch Channel, starting at 2PM PT / 5PM ET.