Square Enix Reveals More About Monsters In Dragon Quest Treasures

Square Enix dropped a brand new blog today going over the monsters you'll encounter in Dragon Quest Treasures. The game is making its way to being released on Nintendo Switch on December 9th, but before that happens, we're getting a slow introduction to the way this particular entry of the franchise will play out. While a lot of what's happening in the game looks and feels familiar, there are different elements at play, including your interaction with monsters. We have a snippet of the rundown below, but you can read the full blog here.

Monsters roam the floating islands of Draconia, and they're known to attack hopeful treasure hunters on the lookout for loot. Once defeated in battle by Erik and Mia, however, some monsters may take a shine to the siblings and ask to join the gang. Not only can these monsters help you locate treasure, they'll also prove their worth on the battlefield as well. As your team grows in number, so too will your aptitude for adventure! Here's how you add new recruits to your gang:

A monster draws near! After you defeat it, you might just see a message informing you that the monster has been scouted. Back at base, you can view a list of all the monsters you've managed to scout during your forays into Draconia. They may want to join Erik and Mia's gang, but these monsters won't do so for nothing. Once they've received the items they require, though, they'll happily sign up as official members! Each monster you recruit will be given a rating, indicated by the colour of the frame around its portrait. The frames can be bronze, silver, gold or rainbow-coloured. Monsters with a rainbow frame are the rarest – and also the most difficult to recruit.

Before you bring a monster into the gang, you can view its attributes, resistances, traits, favourite treasures, abilities and more to make sure it's the right fit for you. Some aspects, like resistances and treasure capacity, are the same for all monsters of a species, but each monster is also unique in certain ways. Some monster species can carry more treasure than others, and each one has a different area of expertise. So if there's a particular type of treasure you're after, or a certain area you want to explore, try switching up your party to see what's possible! As word of Erik and Mia's exploits spreads, some monsters will apply to join the gang of their own accord. As you collect more treasure and prove your skills, the monsters will surely start flocking to your base!