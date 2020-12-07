Square Enix Shows Development Of Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition

Square Enix released a new blog showing off a behind-the-scenes making of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition. One of the additions to the Definitive Edition that the company boasted about and old-school gamers will enjoy is the ability to play the game in both the original 3D version as well as a retro 2D version. But how did the team go about transforming an in-depth title like this into an older version? To answer those questions, the team wrote up an extensive blog which you can check out here, with commentary from Director Takeshi Uchikawa and 3D Art Director Yoshiko Hiyama.

"Creating a town begins with the staff involved grasping two things: what we want to do and the overall image we want to achieve," says Hiyama. That's done through discussions with the director. "The 2D artists then expand on the general information obtained through these discussions and begin to develop concept art, showcasing things like a complete view of the town and its street corners. They also capture its facilities like shops and churches, as well as the townspeople's' livelihoods. Through these visual representations, the desired direction for a town is communicated to all the staff involved in building it."

It's an interesting look into how the team went about creating a version of the game in a retro format. You can currently purchase Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as the game was released on December 4th for you to enjoy.