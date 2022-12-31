Square Enix Will End Support For Chocobo GP In January

Square Enix let fans of their Final Fantasy racing game Chocobo GP know that they will officially be ending support shortly after we get into 2023. The company posted a notice, which we have for you to read below, letting fans know that Season 5 will be the final season for the game and that all operations and in-game currency will shut down nd become invalid on January 6th, 2023. So if you've been storing it up to collect stuff, or have any final achievements you want to reach in the game with online content, this is the last week to do it.

"Season 5 will be the last season where prize pass levels are used in the Chocobo GP mode. Operating policies for after Season 5 ends are detailed below.

Rankings will continue without the use of prize pass levels, in the same way as the current season off period.

There will be no further large scale updates (e.g. new characters or new maps) to the game after the Season 5 update on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. (It will remain possible to play the Chocobo GP mode itself.)

Additionally, sales of Mythril on the Nintendo e-shop have been discontinued with the update released today at 15:00 (JST).

Mythril that players own will still be able to be used at the in-game mythril shop during Season 5 and beyond, but the shop itself will disappear when all purchased mythril becomes invalid as of 00:00 on 01/06/2023 (JST). Accordingly, please be aware that all mythril, including any remaining non-paid for mythril, will become invalid at this time. (As it is not possible to receive a refund for purchased Mythril, please be sure to spend before its expiration.) Furthermore, new items will continue to be added to the mythril shop during Season 5 as before, but the same items may also be added to the ticket or gil shops at the same time and become available to obtain without spending mythril.

Items originally sold in the Mythril Shop during the Season 1 to Season 4 periods may also be added to the Ticket or Gil Shops.

Items originally sold in the Mythril Shop as exclusive to Season 1 may also be put back on sale (with some exceptions).

Items originally awarded as Prize Level rewards for Season 1 may also be put on sale in the Ticket or Gil Shops."