Square Enix Will Host A Kingdom Hearts Live Q&A With Yoko Shimomura

Kingdom Hearts fans will get a rare opportunity to learn more about the game's soundtrack with a Q&A with Yoko Shimomura. Square Enix will be hosting a special event tomorrow, October 23rd at 8pm PDT on the game's official Facebook page where they will have the renowned composer answering your questions. The event is being held to help celebrate the upcoming release of both the Kingdom Hearts III Official Soundtrack as well as and Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory, the latter of which is heavily focused on music. Also, if you weren't already aware, the official soundtrack will be coming out on November 11th and will feature the entire musical track set, which is currently going for $135 for the physical release. Which is insane but it covers four games across eight discs with bonus content thrown into the packaging.

While this may be viewed as an absolute treat for Kingdom Hearts fans, the reality of the situation is that if you're a fan of video game music, this is a golden opportunity to hit up one of the best composers in Japan about whatever you want to know when it comes to putting together a proper soundtrack. Shimomura has over 30 years of experience in the industry going clear back to the late '80s making music for games on the Famicom. Sure, KH stands out in her library. But she also contributed to or composed the complete works on Super Marto RPG, Monster Kingdom, Breath Of Fire, The Punisher, Mario & Luigi, Final Fantasy XV, Streets Of Rage 4, and many more. If you're a musician and you're looking to getting into this, or you're already doing this for a living and want to learn how to get better, this is a chance to ask a question of one of the best out there.