Stampede: Racing Royale Joins Xbox Game Preview

Would you like to try out the racing game Stampede: Racing Royale? The game's Session 0 is available now via Xbox Game Preview.

Indie game developer Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode have launched Stampede: Racing Royale onto Xbox Game preview for you to try out. This is basically a minimalized version of the game with a few elements added to give you a sense of what the team is aiming to release. You can try this version on Xbox and PC, but the game doesn't have a release date yet, so enjoy this w hile you can before it vanishes in a few weeks.

Stampede : Racing Royale

Welcome to Stampede: Racing Royale – the wildest racing event in existence. Step on the gas in thrilling kart racing and battle events, with 60 participants all competing simultaneously. Harness your skills and a huge range of power-ups to steer your way to the front of the herd in classic circuit racing, or fight the crowd head-on to score the most points in arena-based battles.

Racing Royale: Stampede : Racing Royale pits 60 players against one another across three-round eliminator events, culminating in a high-stakes finale to crown the winner. Rounds include Stampede Races , which offer classic karting action on outrageously inventive circuits against up to 59 other opponents, and Stampede Battles, where competitors are locked in power-up-laden arenas to fight their way to victory.

: pits 60 players against one another across three-round eliminator events, culminating in a high-stakes finale to crown the winner. Rounds include , which offer classic karting action on outrageously inventive circuits against up to 59 other opponents, and Battles, where competitors are locked in power-up-laden arenas to fight their way to victory. Collect & Customize: Keep racing to unlock new vehicles and endless customization options. Find your favorite kart and make it your own with custom paints. Dress your character in the finest threads to make sure you and your wheels really stand apart from the herd.

Keep to unlock new vehicles and endless customization options. Find your favorite kart and make it your own with custom paints. Dress your character in the finest threads to make sure you and your wheels really stand apart from the herd. Live 24/7: There's always something to be part of in the world of Stampede . Seasons, Events, Challenges, and much more mean the ways you can race are constantly changing, with new rewards always up for grabs.

There's always something to be part of in the world of . Seasons, Events, Challenges, and much more mean the ways you can are constantly changing, with new rewards always up for grabs. Race With Friends: Start or join a party to experience the chaotic action of Stampede : Racing Royale with friends and family.

