Star Citizen To Launch Assault On Stanton Dynamic Event

Cloud Imperium Games revealed the next battle to come to Star Citizen as the Assault On Stanton dynamic event will happen this week. The team is calling on all pilots to join the fight against the terrorist organization known as XenoThreat, in what will be the game's first-ever, server-wide dynamic event. According to them, this one will be unmatched in size, scope, and scale for any prior event that has ever dropped into the game, as this one will feature multiple phases scheduled to play out over multiple days. Pilots will have to band together and rally to the defense of the Stanton System as it will be bombarded with attacks throughout the entire event. This will also be the first time Star Citizen pilots will have the chance to join forces with the UEE Navy. Meaning you'll be able to join up and lead assaults against enemy capital ships in what will be large-scale encounters featuring AI controlled fleets including capital ships. You can check out a trailer for it below along with a small snippet of news from the devs about what they have planned over the next month for the game.

Speaking of the holidays, we also officially kicked off our Luminalia celebration, which means you've got some extra presents coming your way. Luminalia is an annual holiday celebrated by both the Banu and Humanity on December 22, and we're celebrating with gifts in the 'verse and several cozy contests that offer ships, Tobii Eye Trackers, and custom Talon ASTRO Gaming A40 headsets! Get the rundown on our Luminalia page. And because celebrations are always better with a co-pilot by your side, we've started our most fabulous referral bonus to date, giving new and veteran players a chance to hover away on a Drake Dragonfly Black. Find out more here and enjoy a Dragonfly Free Fly for all backers until January 11!