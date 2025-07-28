Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Star Racer, Whatnot Games

Star Racer Has Been Released For Steam Today

After being teased for roughly two years, Star Racer has finally been released, as the futuristic racing game is out on PC via Steam

Article Summary Star Racer launches on Steam, bringing fast-paced futuristic racing to PC gamers today.

Inspired by F-Zero, the game features HD-2D visuals and intense intergalactic speedways.

Legendary composer Grant Kirkhope delivers electrifying tracks to power up your races.

Includes robust local multiplayer, track editor, unique cars, and challenging hazards.

Indie game developer and publisher Whatnot Games has finally released its retro futuristic racing title, Star Racer. If you're not familiar with this one, the game pays a bit of an homage to F-Zero while putting a new spin on the kind of racing you used to experience from the classic SNES title. The game has been teased for about two years with minor updates here and there, but finally the game is out today on Steam. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off more of the game before you head over and play it.

Star Racer

Star Racer wholeheartedly invokes the sensation found in retro classics through its visuals and music. Soar through intergalactic speedways in an awe-striking HD-2D aesthetic. Legendary composer Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007) lends his shredding licks and celestial rhythms on a number of featured tracks. Kirkhope's signature style enhances the retro vibes with an electrifying fusion of melodies. Whatnot Games set out to not only capture the comfort of retro gaming but also elevate the experience through modern hardware.

Heart-Pounding Races: Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack!

Engage in intense battles across the intergalactic racetrack. Use cunning strategies as you drift, boost, fire, and soar your place to the front of the pack! Concrete & Clouds: Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars, and leave your rivals in the stardust.

Dust the competition through the pavement and the skies! Bring high-octane races to new heights with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across the pavement, soar through the stars, and leave your rivals in the stardust. Track Editor: Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands!

Unleash your creativity with our dynamic track editor. Craft your own challenging circuits, share them with friends, and conquer the most daring designs. The race is in your hands! Perilous Hazards: Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles!

Watch out for treacherous hazards! Navigate through sizzling lava pits and slippery ice patches that add an extra layer of challenge to every race. Only the most skilled racers will conquer the cosmic obstacles! Local Multiplayer: Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster!

Grab up to three friends and dive into the multiplayer mayhem! Star Racer supports up to 4 players in local multiplayer, ensuring the party never stops. It's time to see who among your crew is the true cosmic speedster! Unique Cars: Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition!

Choose from a lineup of distinct, rad vehicles. Each car comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding a strategic layer to the race. Find your perfect match and dominate the competition! Featured Tracks by Grant Kirkhope: Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of Star Racer with featured tracks by the legendary Grant Kirkhope. The musical genius behind Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and Mario & Rabbids contributes his signature style to select tracks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!