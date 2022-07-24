Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer Will Arrive On Steam In 2023

Movie Games revealed their next sports title, Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer, will be coming out on PC via Steam sometime in 2023. Developed by Goat Gamez and Lunic Games, the game plays out a little bit how you might expect, but with a far different look and feel as you're getting an animated field with a set of interesting characters from around the galaxy. You can play single-player and go all the way to the top, leading your team to victory as the captain on this 2D soccer title, or you can play with or against other players in arcade-style versus modes. You can check out more about it below, along with the debut trailer, as we wait to find out when exactly it will come out.

Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer is a beautiful hand-drawn arcade football game, with fast-paced action, unique playfields and crazy characters from all over the universe! Great in single-player, even better with friends. 8 best players from 8 different planets will face each other in the biggest tournament of them all. Each with different powers. Each with their own team of robo players. Which one will you become? Lead a team as an electrifying techno-cat. Face hot-blooded Vikings from an ice planet. Team up with the mighty molluscs of the Space Ocean. Or play defence with a four-handed

goalie. Find the best captain for your tactics! Discover Star Powers and enjoy the incredible spectacle that ensues. Learn how to use them to your advantage, and dominate the field. Every character is available in two versions: light and dark. Each comes with different Star Powers, and leads to a different ending. Compete in the galactic tournament against the A.I. or invite a friend! Play multiplayer locally or online in exciting 1vs1 matches. Check out the Randomizer Mode for extra modifiers that will spice up your experience!