Star Trek Adventures Adds New Licensed Lower Decks Content Prepare to board the USS Cerritos at the table as Star Trek Adventures will be getting Lower Decks content to play.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed new content is on the way for Star Trek Adventures as they have officially licensed Lower Decks content for a new book. The new content will give you everything you need to play a campaign aboard the USS Cerritos, as they have released two new pieces of content in PDF form right now for you to buy from their website, with more on the way. Right now, you can purchase the Season 1 Crew Pack PDF and Lurkers Mission PDF from their shop, both of which contain characters from the show, the ship itself, and a special mission for you to run either as those characters or as whatever ensigns you currently have. The team also announced more Lower Decks content would be coming in the months ahead. For now, here's more info on these PDF's.

"Launching immediately is the Lower Decks Season 1 Crew Pack, which details the main characters of the show, including the rule-averse Ensign Mariner, and the #1 Starfleet devotee Ensign Boimler, all featuring the visual stylings and humor of the hit comedy sci-fi series. And to make sure your Lower Decks crew has something to keep them out of (or maybe knee-deep in) trouble, Modiphius has also launched its first Lower Decks mission — Lurkers. In this 21-page PDF adventure, players, as Junior Starfleet officers, need to prevent a leaky relay station's data feed from corrupting a local pre-warp planet, that is using the Starfleet data as entertainment! In the coming months, Modiphius will be releasing additional Lower Decks content, including a new sourcebook, so make sure your sensors are sweeping every sector to catch more news as it becomes available."

Star Trek Adventures: Lower Decks Season 1 Crew Pack

Ensign Beckett Mariner

Ensign Bradward Boimler

Ensign D'vana Tendi

Ensign Samanthan "Sam" Rutherford

Captain Carol Freeman

Commander Jack Ransom

Commander T'ana

Lieutenant Shaxs

U.S.S. Cerritos NCC-75567