Star Trek Adventures To Release Solo RPG Captain's Log Book

Wanna have a solo adventure in Star Trek Adventures? Modiphius Entertainment has a new Captain's Log book coming out shortly.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a new solo RPG title coming to Star Trek Adventures, as players will be able to play through their own Captain's Log. This particular entry is a 326-page, full color, standalone digest-sized rulebook, designed to give players a completely streamlined version of the 2D20 System used in the primary game. Only this time around, you can do this as a single-player adventure. Essentially giving you the chance to build out your own Star Trek stories with you as captain in an adventure you can take on by yourself. What's more, you can get it in one of four versions, as the cover will reflect either TOS, TNG, DS9/Voyager, or the Discovery eras of the franchise. You can pre-order the book now for $40 as it will be released in August.

"Write your own captain's log as you, your ship, and your crew venture into the cosmos alone, conducting Galaxy-spanning missions and recording your progress. The solo roleplaying game uses the award-winning rules of Star Trek Adventures to give a unique gameplay style, letting Star Trek fans record their own captain's logs for the first time! Players can create or randomly generate their missions without a gamemaster, decide on the actions their crew will take to complete it, and a vibrant story will emerge as success or failure provides unexpected twists and turns while exploring strange new worlds and discovering new life and civilizations."

"The game also allows captains to play cooperatively with friends as their senior staff, or explore the final frontier with a gamemaster facilitating their adventures. Star Trek Adventures gamemasters can also use the random story tables contained in Captain's Log to generate countless hours of memorable adventures in the Star Trek universe. Play in any era of Star Trek, from the 21st to the 32nd century, by choosing from a selection of unique cover designs featuring the combadges from each series."

