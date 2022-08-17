Star Trek Adventures: Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook Revealed

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a new addition to the TTRPG Star Trek Adventures with the Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook. This is essentially your chance to pick and choose what Starfleet vessel you want to go out into the galaxy with. Wanna go classic Trek? They have everything from the original Enterprise all the way to funky designs from the films. Wanna go modern? Ships from TNG, DS9, Voyager, and more are at your disposal, along with all the mechanics you need to know on them for use in the game. You can get the standard version you see above for $55, or you can snag one of the two special editions below as both the Constitution Class and Galaxy Class books are $80. The books will ship sometime in late September/early October.

The Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game presents a wealth of information centered around Starfleet operations and a complete guide to constructing Federation starships, space stations, and small craft, either using existing spaceframes or creating your own. From the 21st century to the 25th, state-of-the-art Starfleet vessels push the boundaries of known space, gathering knowledge for all. Space stations form waypoints and communities in new regions of space. Bold crews staff those ships and stations, eager to make the next discovery. What vessel will you take beyond the farthest star? The Utopia Planitia Starfleet Sourcebook is a handy reference for gamers and non-gamers alike. An extensive discussion of Starfleet's history, from its humble beginnings in the 22nd century to its operational capacity in the 25th century. Detailed information on operations aboard a Federation starship, including daily life, locations, shipboard systems, procedures, and more.

Guidance on how to create your group's 'home in the stars', whether it's a starship or space station, and on how to make that home a character in its own right.

A complete system for creating your own spaceframes for use in your ongoing missions and campaigns. Updated game statistics and graphics for more than 70 Federation and Starfleet starship classes, space stations, and small craft.

Gamemaster advice and optional rules to enable amazing ship- or station-based storytelling experiences.