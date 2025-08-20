Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Broken Mirror Games, Played With Fire, star trek, Star Trek: Infection

Star Trek: Infection Announced During Gamescom 2025

Star Trek fans will be getting an all-new VR game set in the post-DS9 universe, as Star Trek: Infection was announced at Gamescom

Article Summary Star Trek: Infection is a new VR game set after DS9, announced at Gamescom 2025 for Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Play as a Vulcan Starfleet officer on the U.S.S. Lumen, facing a mysterious, mutating infection.

Balance using or resisting new abilities as the infection grants powers but threatens your mind and body.

Utilize phasers, stealth, tricorders, and VR crafting in a psychological sci-fi survival adventure.

VR developer Played With Fire and publisher Broken Mirror Games have partnered up with Viacom for a new Star Trek game, as Star Trek: Infection was announced during Gamescom this week. The game puts you in the position of a Vulcan officer in Starfleet, sometime after the events of DS9 and Voyager (based on the ships and uniforms worn), who must stop some kind of luminescent infection from escaping the ship. In the process, using some of its abilities with a mix of Vulcan techniques to get the job done. But can you stop it before it overtakes you? Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released before year's end on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Star Trek : Infection

In Star Trek: Infection, players step into the boots of a Vulcan Starfleet officer tasked with a covert mission aboard the U.S.S. Lumen where things quickly spiral into a psychological and physical nightmare.Th e ship is empty. The crew is missing. But something sentient and sinister has taken hold of everything, and now… it's inside your body too. Mutating you physically and unlocking dangerous new abilities at the cost of your renowned Vulcan mind and composure. Explore the U.S.S. Lumen. Fight or embrace the infection. And confront the darkness within the ship… and yourself.

Tend to Your VR Body: Inhabit a full-body avatar in VR as an alien organism mutates your physical form. Keep an eye on your condition, deciding whether to treat or cultivate the mutations.

Inhabit a full-body avatar in VR as an alien organism mutates your physical form. Keep an eye on your condition, deciding whether to treat or cultivate the mutations. Fight or Embrace the Infection: The infection is changing more than your appearance. Your renowned Vulcan composure is showing cracks while your signature telepathy is being altered, all while unlocking new but unstable powers. It's up to you to juggle your mutations, learning to manage or exploit the side effects.

The infection is changing more than your appearance. Your renowned Vulcan composure is showing cracks while your signature telepathy is being altered, all while unlocking new but unstable powers. It's up to you to juggle your mutations, learning to manage or exploit the side effects. Face Horrors in Your Mind: Your sanity is faltering. Traumatic memories buried long ago are being resurfaced, against your will. Shadows move where they shouldn't. It's as if something in the ship is learning your fears and using them against you.

Your sanity is faltering. Traumatic memories buried long ago are being resurfaced, against your will. Shadows move where they shouldn't. It's as if something in the ship is learning your fears and using them against you. Set Phasers to Stun & Scan for Life: Use your phaser or rely on stealth and your iconic Vulcan nerve pinch to silently take down threats. Use your tricorder to scan for dangers and uncover vital resources.

Use your phaser or rely on stealth and your iconic Vulcan nerve pinch to silently take down threats. Use your tricorder to scan for dangers and uncover vital resources. Get Your Hands Dirty: Use your VR hands to interact with the ship. Use tools and workstations to physically craft items and gadgets

