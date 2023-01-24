Star Trek Online: Refractions Launches For PC Today Explore Star Trek Online: Refractions as the latest expansion brings Beverly Crusher into the frame of the Mirror Universe.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have launched the next expansion for Star Trek Online as we dive back into the Mirror Universe with Refractions. The storyline picks back up where they left off with Wesley Crusher coming into contact with V'Ger, as we now see the events unfold through the eyes of Beverly Crusher. We got more info below on what you can expect to see in the game as the content is now live.

"The new season of Star Trek Online features Terran versions of legacy Star Trek characters with voice talent from the original actors reprising their iconic roles. Wil Wheaton returns as Terran Emperor Westly Crusher, along with Gates McFadden as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Chase Masterson as Terran Admiral Leeta. In addition to the new episode, Fujiwhara Effect, closing out the "Terran Gambit" arc, the new season will include the following content:"

Brand New Task Force Operation – Bird Cage

A five-player ground Task Force Operation that will act as a prequel to the episode Fujiwhara Effect. Execute a Mirror Universe prison break with four other captains to free Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher so that she may be able to stop her son from destroying everything and everyone in his path.

Two New Patrols

Jupiter Station and Khonshu Khaibit, a ground and space patrol set within the "Terran Gambit" Mirror Universe story arc.

Picard Season 2 Themed Lockbox: A Safe Galaxy

The mysterious Tier 6 Worldrazer Temporal Op Juggernaut, as seen in Picard Season 2, along with numerous "Confederacy" and "Watcher" weapons and gear will be part of this brand-new full lockbox.

Star Trek Online 13th Anniversary Event

Running from January 24 – February 23, in addition to the above new content, players can earn a new Tier 6 ship, the V'ger themed Compiler Science Dreadnought, collect Omega Fragments and craft highly desirable Omega Tech upgrades from Q and his much-anticipated Omega Molecule Stabilization Game.