Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Officially Launches Today

Outright Games has officially launched Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova today, their game based on the popular Nickelodeon series. Developed by Tessera Studios, the game tells an original story about the crew as they will be attempting to save both an alien race and an entire solar system, all with the help of their ship and a holographic Captain Janeway to help guide them. We got the latest trailer for you down at the bottom as the game is available right now for PC and all three major consoles.

"After the U.S.S. Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, the transporter malfunctions and scatters the crew across the universe. In a race against time, Dal R'El and Gwyndala must work to save not only their crewmates Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Murf, but their ship, new alien species, AND an entire planetary system – before everything is destroyed by a supernova! But watch the skies for the deadly new nemesis and their army of robots, who will stop at nothing to destroy the Protostar and change the entire course of history! And watch out for Hologram Janeway as she teaches Dal and Gwyn about the ways of the Federation."

"Play as fan favorites Dal R'El and Gwyndala in solo-play or 2-player co-op, to explore the brand-new alien worlds of Orisi, Mirios, and Taresse and make first contact with their alien inhabitants. Learn the undiscovered civilization's culture and discover their secrets, while navigating the planets' different hostile environments by playing puzzles and challenges. Based on the hit animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters" and "Ninjago"), the show is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. The show follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future."