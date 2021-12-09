Star Trek Timelines Receives Discovery & Holiday Content

Tilting Point has released a new update today for Star Trek Timelines as players have new content revolving around Season Four of Discovery. From now until December 31st, there will be a few new things you can take part of in the game as they celebrate the return of the Paramount+ series. This new content includes a totally new feature called Objective Events, which are basically limited-time events that allow players to earn rewards for completing a series of in-game objectives in a certain timeframe. What's more, the team will be adding multiple quality of life enhancements based on feedback from players. Some of those improvements include a No UI Mode and Visual Collection Display. You can read more about the new event-related content below. Get in on it before it vanishes at year's end.

Promo art for Star Trek Timelines, courtesy of Tilting Point.
  • A Month Long Objective Event: The new feature kicks off with a Star Trek: Discovery themed event providing rewards for completing a series of objectives across a wide range of game activities.

  • Discovery Themed Campaign: A unique 28 day campaign where players can earn accolades by completing daily missions. Accolades will progress players through the "battle pass" allowing for new prizes and crew!

  • New free 5 Star Crew: Introducing Resistance Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery season 3 as a crew member.

  • New Mega Event: Four weekend events that run consecutively throughout December where players can enjoy a narrative mega-arc and compete to gain brand new crew, as well as rewards!

  • 5 New Theme Packs and 8 New Trait Packs: The new Theme Packs contain never before seen crew members, while the trait packs contain crew who can provide a bonus during the December Mega Event.

  • Ship Sale: From December 8 – December 15, promotions on ship schematics will be available, giving players the chance to build spectacular ships for their space voyages.

