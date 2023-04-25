Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Releases Accessibility Details Electronic Arts has dropped a new blog for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as they go over many of the accessibility options players will have.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released a new blog this week detailing the accessibility options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The team dropped a pretty decent-sized blog going over many of the options players will have in the game, allowing you to play the game no matter what kind of disability you may have. Or even if you're just looking for some help such as understanding the dialog or getting a better look at everything on the screen. We have more info below from the team and a pair of quotes as you can read the blog on the game's website. The game is still scheduled to be released on April 28th, 2023.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will include five difficulty options that will empower every kind of player, whether they wish to leisurely experience the cinematic tale in Story Mode, face the greatest trials with Jedi Grand Master mode, or something in-between. Features like subtitle customization, gameplay modifiers, visual options, and full control remapping will give players meaningful choices for how they play. Slow Mode, a versatile toggle that slows down the action for combat and platforming, allows for generous reaction times and more accessible play throughout the entire game. Even beyond an extensive list of adjustable settings, Respawn has kept accessibility in mind from the start, making design decisions accordingly. For example, artists stayed mindful of the legibility of the color palette throughout cutscenes and environments, while key elements within the map are dual-coded to visually convey the same information in several ways."

"Whether it's the story, the combat, or the puzzles that players are most engaged with, how we experience a game is always going to be very personal," Jonas Lundqvist, Senior Development Director, says. "A wide range of settings, like difficulty and controller remapping, enables players to tailor the experience to both their capability and preference."

"We believe that gaming is for everyone," says Morgan Baker, EA's Program Lead for Game Accessibility, "By offering freshened accessibility features, design considerations, and difficulty modes, we hope to further bridge the gap between disability and capability — empowering more gamers to play."