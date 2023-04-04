Star Wars Rivals Will Be At Star Wars Celebration London Funko Games has revealed Star Wars Rivals, a new expandable tabletop game that will be at Star Wars Celebration in London.

Funko Games revealed they will be showing off a brand new tabletop game during Star Wars Celebration in London this week called Star Wars Rivals. This is an all-new expandable game system in which you will choose characters from the Empire and the Rebellion to fight for you in epic battles where you'll utilize a combination of cards, strategy, and of course, collectible characters who all come with their own unique stats and traits. Fans at the London event will be able to see the game for the first time, as pre-orders will begin for the Starter set ($20) and the booster packs ($5), with the game set to launch on June 18th. We have more info below on the set and a quote from the company on this new title.

"Inspired by one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture history, the Star Wars Rivals game challenges players to choose a side and create a squadron of iconic characters in an attempt to collect the most location cards and win against their opponent. Each character from across the Star Wars galaxy has three unique action cards featuring exciting abilities, creating endless strategies when combined with other characters during their fight for the galaxy. The fully expandable game experience also offers fans never-before-seen art stylisation in miniature sculpts and card art."

"The Premier Set offers fans four character-themed game movers and character cards, an exclusive prism die, 14 action cards, 18 tokens and markers, and 12 location cards, which include four that are exclusive to the set. For Star Wars fans of all skill levels, the game system features fast-paced gameplay that's easy to jump into with exciting dice-rolling and card revealing moments. An extension of the Premier Set, Light Side and Dark Side Character Booster Packs expand game play with each including one character-themed game mover and character card, two location cards, game die, five action cards, 16 tokens and markers. Also available in late spring 2023, Light and Dark Side Character Booster Packs can be combined for immediate play or added to Premier Sets, as they intensify gameplay and spark an epic showdown featuring characters from every era of the Star Wars galaxy."

"The latest collaboration with Lucasfilm for the Star Wars Rivals game has continued to elevate Funko Games' collectible offerings through its all-new art style, including awesome hologram variants," said Deirdre Cross, Head of Funko Games. "We're excited to introduce fans to new immersive gameplay, allowing them to experience unforgettable Star Wars locations as they join the light or dark side of the Force and battle it out with their favorite characters from every era."