Star Wars: Squadrons Receives A New Update With Awesome Content

Electronic Arts and Motive have previewed a new update for Star Wars: Squadrons that has a bunch of new content for the fans. First off, you're getting a new map called Fostar Haven, as well as new components to play with as part of a big update for the month of November. In December, you're getting two new fighter ships that have been long-requested as one will be added to each side. Those ships are the B-Wing starfighter for the New Republic and the TIE/d "Defender" multi-role starfighter for the Imperial Navy. The first half will drop into the game on November 25th, no date set yet for the December drop. We have a snippet of the info for you below and you can read more details on the update here.

New Map: Fostar Haven

We're adding a new map to multiplayer! A fan-favorite location from the single-player story and one we've seen requested for multiplayer is Fostar Haven from the game's first prologue mission. In this update, the map will be added to Fleet Battles and the Dogfight mode. Set in a remote, lawless area of space under the light of twin stars, this map has been updated from its story mode counterpart to provide a new experience that should fit well with the other six maps. In the Prologue of Squadrons, which is set at the height of the Galactic Civil War, Fostar Haven was an isolated trading station that welcomed smugglers and pirates. Helix Squadron was sent there to search the cargo docks for Alderaanian refugees. Now, four years later, the denizens of Fostar Haven have made a few upgrades to their station, trusting neither the Empire nor the New Republic. You'll have the chance to weave through the crowded dockyards or take the fight to open space.

Star Wars: Squadrons New Components

With this first update will come four new components. For Fighters and Bombers, you'll be able to use the Boost Extension Kit, a component that, when used, gives your starfighter a full boost. It'll then recharge over time and can be used again. This will help these starfighters be able to change the pace of the battle in a new way, such as by giving them the ability to change the tide of dogfights or to get out of engagements with flagships if used wisely.

Next, we're giving Interceptors and Fighters a way to provide more assistance against capital ships and flagships (or, with a steady hand, against starfighters, too). They'll be getting the Ion Rockets, not unlike the Barrage Rockets they currently have. These will be great for hit-and-run attacks to strip enemy shields. These rockets move at half the speed of standard rockets, but they can be used at the same time as other components, including their non-ion counterparts. Time them well for the best results.

Bombers and Fighters (the latter with half the ammo count) will also be receiving the Prototype Piercing Torpedoes, providing these two ships with a new tactic for taking on capital ships. Though these torpedoes do less overall damage than others of their class, they have the ability to bypass capital ship and flagship shields, making them very well-suited for striking enemy flagship subsystems before shields have been taken down.

And of course, we couldn't forget the U-wing and TIE reaper. They'll be getting a new way to support their allies when taking on enemy capital ships and flagships with the Anti-Material Rocket Turret. Though this turret doesn't target enemy starfighters, it's very well poised to take on flagship subsystems, capital ships, and even turrets and other deployables from enemy support ships.