Star Wars: Squadrons Will Be Getting The Mandalorian DLC This Week

Electronic Arts will be sending out a new DLC pack to Star Wars: Squadrons this week, as players will be getting content from The Mandalorian. In what's being referred to as a Supply Drop, players will be getting an absolutely free DLC pack for the game, all you have to do is own the game to get it. The pack will come with items that you can unlock in the game by completing challenges. As you can see from the images below, they include holograms, hanging items, and dashboard flair. All of these are purely cosmetic and won't improve anything in the game for you beyond the fact that it'll make the inside of your cab look a little more pleasant. The DLC will drop into the game on October 28th, 2020.

We've worked with Lucasfilm to bring a few Mando-themed goodies to Star Wars: Squadrons. The Mandalorian is something that has often been a source of inspiration for us due to its close proximity to our game's timeline, so it only felt natural to pay homage to it. But of course, we know there's a particular new cosmetic most of you are hoping for… Paying homage to the iconic character, we've made sure to create this wonderful new dashboard decoration based on a "Mysterious Creature." This figure can adorn any dashboard across the New Republic's starfighters, meaning the fan-favorite Tuggtar bobblehead now has a rival! Both factions will receive one hologram, one decal, one dashboard flair, and one hanging flair, meaning eight new cosmetics in total for you to unlock.