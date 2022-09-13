Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition Announced

During Sony's State Of Play livestream, ILMxLAB announced Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition is on the way. Being released exclusively for the PlayStation VR2 in 2023, this will be the complete VR saga in one package with everything enhanced from the visuals to the audio to cleaning up bits and pieces the devs weren't happy with. We got the rundown of all the changes below along with the trailer as we now wait for the official release date.

Rebuilt to take advantage of hardware capabilities on PS VR2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way. When players look around, eye tracking cameras built into the headset will follow their line of sight, with advanced foveated rendering techniques furthering the visual experience while dynamic soundscapes surround them in rich 3D audio. Players will also feel interactions with the world around them through headset feedback, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback built into the PS VR2 Sense controllers, providing an even stronger sense of immersion.

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition, fans will have the opportunity to live out their own action-packed Star Wars story in virtual reality. Players will play as a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu following an attack by the Guavian Death Gang. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. During the experience players will be joined by fan-favorite characters including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse). They will also meet new characters like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

While at Seezelslak's Cantina, the Azumel bartender will transport players to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary Tales. Through him, they will live out the story of the Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza) in "The Temple of Darkness" and "The Sacred Garden." In "The Bounty of Boggs Triff," players will take on a peculiar bounty while playing as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby). Centrally anchored in the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the immersive and epic lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the experience compliments and explores beyond the physical boundaries of the Parks. Players will see and work with familiar characters like Mubo (Matthew Wood), the owner of Black Spire Outpost's Droid Depot, who will set them up with equipment and items throughout their journey.