Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Gets Two New Celeb Voice Cast

Two new names have been announced this week for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge as Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson join the cast. ILMxLAB made the announcement this morning, as the two join the VR game currently in development. The two took part in a video for it as well, which we have for you below. In the game, you play a droid repair technician who crashes on Batuu after a pirate attack. From there, you find yourselves in the heart of things on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. You can chat with Seezelslak in his cantina and head off to other locations within the Star Wars galaxy, as you can receive important missions to complete. You'll also encounter new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin. You can read more about their inclusion in the game below.

"Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is a dream project for all of us at ILMxLAB. Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson are really bringing these characters to life with great passion," said Jose Perez III, Director. "Building off of the groundbreaking work for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, our team is working tirelessly to expand the story of Black Spire Outpost. We are excited for fans to have the opportunity to battle evil space pirates, explore Batuu, engage with iconic characters, or just hang out in Seezelslak's cantina and play a relaxing game of Repulsor Darts." "We're thrilled to get a chance to expand upon the story of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and bring Batuu home in a whole new way," said Alyssa Finley, Senior Producer. "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is being crafted from the ground up to harness the unique power of virtual reality storytelling. For Star Wars fans, there's nothing like meeting new and iconic characters face to face, and embarking on exciting adventures through the wilds of Batuu."