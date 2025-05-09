Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broadsword Online Games, star wars, star wars: the old republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic Reveals Dynamic Worlds Update

Star Wars: The Old Republic has revealed a new update coming in the next few weeks, as Dynamic Worlds has several new additions

Article Summary Star Wars: The Old Republic's Dynamic Worlds update adds seven new planets and Andor-inspired items.

Experience new Master Mode difficulty, Legendary Augments, and challenging Dynamic Encounters.

PvP Season Eight launches with exclusive rewards, armor sets, and titles for competitive players.

Nar Shaddaa Nightlife event returns with new mounts, prizes, and the Supernova Helmet to earn.

Electronic Arts and Broadsword Online Games dropped details this morning for the next update arriving for Star Wars: The Old Republic. Update 7.7, also known as Dynamic Worlds, is going to serve as a bigger content dump as you'll see new features from Andor, seven new planets added to the galaxy, the addition of Relentless Replication Master Mode, the launch of PvP Season Eight, and more. We have the rundown below and a trailer above as the content will go live in late May or early June, they didn't put a hard date on it.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Game Update 7.7: Dynamic Worlds

Andor-Inspired Items In The Cartel Market: Snag the Guerrilla Commander's Armor and Imperial Director's Armor, both inspired by Andor. The Manaan Mini-sub Mount and Nar Shaddaa Decoration Bundle, a convenient package of rare and difficult-to-obtain decorations, will also be added to the Cartel Market.

Snag the Guerrilla Commander's Armor and Imperial Director's Armor, both inspired by Andor. The Manaan Mini-sub Mount and Nar Shaddaa Decoration Bundle, a convenient package of rare and difficult-to-obtain decorations, will also be added to the Cartel Market. New 'Eras Window' Recaps The Story So Far: The new Eras Window shows where players are in the overall storyline, what they've completed, and what's still to come for their characters. Catch up on summaries of past storylines and make use of a chronological visual guide, perfect for both new and seasoned players.

The new Eras Window shows where players are in the overall storyline, what they've completed, and what's still to come for their characters. Catch up on summaries of past storylines and make use of a chronological visual guide, perfect for both new and seasoned players. Master Mode and Legendary Augments: Players can test their mettle against the new, highest difficulty for Relentless Replication: Master Mode. This is one pathway to acquiring new Legendary Augments, though players can also use PvP Weekly Missions and Veteran Mode to acquire them.

Players can test their mettle against the new, highest difficulty for Relentless Replication: Master Mode. This is one pathway to acquiring new Legendary Augments, though players can also use PvP Weekly Missions and Veteran Mode to acquire them. Nar Shaddaa Nightlife: This seasonal event returns from July 8 until August 19. Test your luck and see if you can turn your credits into valuable prizes, including new rewards like the Smuggler's Trained Vine Cat and Fiery Grefna mounts and the new Supernova Helmet.

This seasonal event returns from July 8 until August 19. Test your luck and see if you can turn your credits into valuable prizes, including new rewards like the Smuggler's Trained Vine Cat and Fiery Grefna mounts and the new Supernova Helmet. New Galaxy-wide Dynamic Encounters: First introduced in 7.6, Dynamic Encounters offer a variety of new adventures for players to experience. In 7.7, new Dynamic Encounters will become available on Tython, Korriban, Hutta, Ord Mantell, Coruscant, Dromund Kaas, and Ilum. Venture out to see what surprises await and claim rewards themed after each location, like the Coruscant Fireworks Launcher and Ilum Crystal Node.

First introduced in 7.6, Dynamic Encounters offer a variety of new adventures for players to experience. In 7.7, new Dynamic Encounters will become available on Tython, Korriban, Hutta, Ord Mantell, Coruscant, Dromund Kaas, and Ilum. Venture out to see what surprises await and claim rewards themed after each location, like the Coruscant Fireworks Launcher and Ilum Crystal Node. New PvP Season Eight Release Schedule: PvP Season Eight, "Champions of the Wild," will begin the day that 7.7 launches and will run for 16 weeks. New decorations, titles and armor sets await.

