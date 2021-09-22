The Walking Dead's Neegan & Maggie Join Brawlhalla

Ubisoft has released two new characters into Brawlhalla today as The Walking Dead's roster gets a boost from having Negan and Maggie join the fray. Both of these fan-favorites come with their own attacks and special moves that are distinct to their characters in the AMC series which is where they're pulling the design and inspiration from. We have more info on their moves along with some screenshots and a trailer for you here.

The latest version of The Walking Dead kicks off an in-game event that features Negan and Maggie joining the previously released Michonne, Rick Grimes, and Daryl Dixon in Brawlhalla. The Walker Attack Game Mode is featured as the Brawl of the Week, where players must fight off endless waves of walkers for as long as they can, and the Days Gone Bye Podium and Walker's Grasp KO Effect are also featured once again.

Two New The Walking Dead Epic Crossovers are Joining the Fray!

Maggie – Epic Crossover for Jhala – Maggie is equipped with her machete, some Molotov Cocktails, and a thirst for revenge. She'll even swing a big sign around and defeat some extra grabby walkers on her way to victory.

These Walking Dead Characters That Started It All are Still Surviving!