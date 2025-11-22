Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broadsword Online, star wars, star wars: the old republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic Reveals Pursuit of Ruin Update

Star Wars: The Old Republic has revealed new details about the next update, Pursuit of Ruin, set to be released this December

Broadsword Online and Electronic Arts shared details of the next major update coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic, as Update 7.8: Pursuit of Ruin arrives this December. Theupdate comntinues the Galactic Threads storyline that has been happening for over a year now, as you'll see new encountrs, a new PvP Season, a new Cartel Market, and more. We have the dev notes below and a trailer above, but no set date from the team as to when this will drop beyond the idea it will be out next month sometime before December 16, 2025.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Pursuit of Ruin

Galactic Threads Story Content: Following the events of the Desperate Defiance, a decisive blow has been delivered to the Hidden Chain, with tensions running high after Mandalore Shae Vizla freed Darth Malgus from his prison. Players will join several allies as they seek answers to Shae's betrayal, Darth Nul's holocron, the Hidden Chain, and the looming threat of Darth Malgus. After a year and a half, story content has returned to the game.

New Dynamic Encounters – Wreckage on Dantooine: A ship of unknown origin crashed into Dantooine's surface. The damage from the crash caused the ship's systems to behave erratically, infinitely expanding three of the biomes it was sustaining. With the multitude of flora and fauna that has spilled into the local area, Dantooine's native environment has been irreparably changed. The Crash Site Outpost is a new area on Dantooine that level 80 players can travel to and explore. In each area, players will see a number of Dynamic Encounters to complete. As players work through these encounters, they will notice that the respective biomes will level up. The more progress that is made, the faster the biomes will level while also unlocking new encounters. Players will earn rewards such as armors, decorations, titles, mounts, and minipets and they can be obtained through a variety of ways. The pinnacle reward is a new Dantooine Stronghold. This content is currently available to see on the Public Test Server.

The next PvP season will begin with 7.8 launch and will run for 16 weeks. A variety of new rewards and achievements, including a new jetpack mount, can be earned once the season kicks off. Cartel Market: At 7.8 launch, a new Reforged Havoc Squad armor, utility bundle, and equipment bundle will be available through the Cartel Market in addition to a new Yavin themed equipment bundle which comes with an array of new decorations. The armor is tied to the trooper seen in the cinematic Hope trailer that originally aired 15 years ago.

