Pokémon TCG 1st Edition Fossil Booster Box Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, a renowned auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals in comics, collectibles, and games, has put a remarkable find up for auction: A rare, shrink-wrapped 1st Edition booster box from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Fossil expansion set. A relic of an era of Pokémon TCG history that for many seems bygone (also known as 1999), this booster box is on the auction block until Thursday, April 1st at 2:50 PM Eastern Time, or 1:50 PM Central Time.

This booster box has cards that complete the original encyclopedic Pokédex of the first 150 Pokémon creatures, at least in its English-language release (Mew, the 151st Pokémon, was not officially introduced in English until it was released as a promotional card). Mew aside, this box is legendary in more ways than one: the legendary bird Pokémon, a trifecta of super-rare Flying-type creatures, are possible to open up in packs of the set. However, this set also has the namesake fossil Pokémon of Aerodactyl (#1 in the set order) and Kabutops (#6) and even completes Dratini's evolutionary line from the first Base Set with Dragonite (#4).

According to the auction listing at Heritage Auctions' website:

The Fossil Set was the third expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and it was released on October 10, 1999. Here is a rare sealed First Edition Fossil Set Booster Box in its original Wizards of the Coast shrink-wrap! The set included 62 total cards, and since the box includes 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards, it's likely that it includes more than one complete set! The cards have never seen the light of day, so we can only assume that they are all in GEM MINT condition. On January 17, 2021 we sold a similar box for $18,000.

If you're interested in obtaining the treasure of a booster box from Heritage Auctions, you have until April 1st at 1:50 PM Central Time to do so. You can see the details of this auction's listing by clicking here. In the meantime, let's discuss the good old days of the Pokémon TCG in the comments below!