Starbreeze Entertainment Announces GodsTV Coming In 2026

Starbreeze Entertainment and Melbot Studios have announced their new game GodsTV, but we're not going to see it until 2026.

Article Summary Starbreeze Entertainment and Melbot Studios announce GodsTV for a 2026 release.

The game features a mix of action, humor, and bizarre characters in a deranged TV show setup.

Real online viewers can influence the fate of players in GodsTV.

Both Starbreeze and Melbot studios express enthusiasm and confidence in the project's unique appeal.

Starbreeze Entertainment and Melbot Studios came together to announce their new project, GodsTV, is in the works for a 2026 release. In case you're not familiar with them, Melbot Studios has previously worked on the Melbits IP, with a team that's worked on games such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, Fallout 4, Apex Legends, Evil Dead, Endling, and Gris. Starbreeze is set to publish the game with development funding support for the studio, as well as providing release management, marketing, community management, data management, and analytics. We have more info on it below and a couple of quotes from both parties about the title as we now wait out the next two and a half years.

"In GodsTV, players are contestants in a deranged TV– show, a mashup of action, humor, and bizarre characters. Alien corporations, who present themselves as "Gods," offer players unique abilities and products (guaranteed lethal!) to fight for ultimate stardom. Choose your God, unlock their powers and weapons, and venture solo or in teams into an edgy and irreverent new universe. It's not all slaughter and laughter, though – show off your style and swag to earn the favor of the Gods… and your followers. Because in this show, real online viewers can impact the fate of the players. Are you ready to chase megastardom?"

"Meeting the Melbot team is like being slapped by pure creative drive, and GodsTV is where their punk style and ambition really comes out to play. GodsTV is one of the strongest pitches I've ever seen, and I can't wait to share this game with the world – it's going to rock", says Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment.

"Since we met the team at Starbreeze, we felt we got something big; they identified what makes this game special and pushed us to be ambitious and bold and ridiculous. In a landscape where publishers are afraid to dare, Starbreeze double dared us to be ourselves, and that *bleep*ing matters," said Josema Roig, Co-founder of Melbot Studios.

