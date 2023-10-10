Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: stardew valley

Stardew Valley: Festival Of Seasons Concert Series Announced

Experience all of the music and the vibes that Stardew Valley has given you with the new Festival of Seasons concert series.

SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company, has partnered with Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, to reveal the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons concert series. As you may have guessed from the name, this will be an intimate and immersive concert that will tour around and play iconic tunes from the farming video game. Fans will hear everything from the opening theme to music you'll hear inc certain areas and events, all the way to epic tunes that can only be experienced at certain moments. We have more info about it below along with all of the dates they have planned for the tour.

"Transforming the sounds of the beloved game through a chamber orchestra, the concert program will take fans on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers. Music that fans know and love from the game will be performed by a chamber orchestra featuring top local talent, promising an intimate performance that stays true to the relaxing vibes of the game. Each section of the show represents one of the four seasons with accompanying music from the game, plus other memorable songs from the game's locations, festivals, and villagers, carefully curated by Eric and with arrangements led by Thanapol Setabrahmana, one of Thailand's leading young conductors. Fans can look forward to hearing many of the game's most popular songs such as Stardew Valley Overture, (Spring) The Valley Comes Alive, and Dance of the Moonlight Jellies, plus plenty of surprises and fan-favorite deep cuts."

February 17th, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA

February 23rd, 2024 – Boston, MA

February 24th, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA

February 29th, 2024 – New York City, NY

March 2nd, 2024 – Seattle, WA

March 9th, 2024 – Chicago, IL

March 10th, 2024 – St. Louis, MO

March 15th, 2024 – Toronto, Canada

March 17th, 2024 – Montreal, Canada

April 5th, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia

April 20th , 2024 – Sydney, Australia

April 29th, 2024 – London, UK

TBD, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

TBD, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand

