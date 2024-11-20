Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: concert, SOHO Live, stardew valley

Stardew Valley: Symphony Of Seasons Concert Tour Announced

Stardew Valley is getting another full orchestral tour with Symphony Of Seasons, and this time, they're going global for 2025/2026

Article Summary Stardew Valley brings back live concerts with a global tour, Symphony Of Seasons, in 2025/2026.

Featuring a 35-piece orchestra, the tour will perform new arrangements and game visuals on screen.

The tour spans multiple continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Tickets are on sale November 25, encouraging fans to attend in Stardew Valley cosplay.

SOHO Live announced this week they have partnered with ConcernedApe to bring back the Stardew Valley live concerts with a proper tour called Symphony Of Seasons. After having a successful concert tour with the Festival of Seasons, they're hitting the road again and going global with a tour throughout 2025/2026, taking them to North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. We have the full set of dates below, as the majority of the tour dates will have tickets going up for sale on November 25 (9am local to wherever you are)

Stardew Valley: Symphony Of Seasons

A brand new concert featuring a 35-piece orchestra, Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons, will see all new arrangements of music from the game performed. Accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself, fans can also expect to see original content created exclusively for the concert under the supervision of ConcernedApe. Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the game's most popular songs as they watch their farm grow throughout the seasons and explore some of the valley's most memorable locations, from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, Ginger Island to Calico Desert, the Submarine to the Wizard's Tower and much more. Once again, fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Stardew Valley cosplay in this celebration of the game, and new exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase.

US & Mexico

August 30th 2025 – Seattle, WA

August 31st 2025 – Seattle, WA

September 6th 2025 – Portland, OR

September 12th 2025 – San Jose, CA

September 13th 2025 – Denver, CO

September 14th 2025 – Los Angeles, CA

September 19th 2025 – Omaha, NE

September 20th 2025 – Dallas, TX

September 21st 2025 – Austin, TX

September 25th 2025 – Macon, GA

September 27th 2025 – Orlando, FL

September 28th 2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

October 1st 2025 – Reading, PA

October 2nd 2025 – Philadelphia, PA

October 3rd 2025 – Washington DC

October 4th 2025 – Newark, NJ

October 5th 2025 – Boston, MA

October 10th 2025 – Milwaukee, WI

October 11th 2025 – Chicago, IL

October 12th 2025 – Cleveland, OH

October 15th 2025 – Detroit, MI

October 17th 2025 – Durham, NC

October 18th 2025 – St. Louis, MO

October 19th 2025 – Indianapolis, IN

October 23th 2025 – Knoxville, TN

October 25th 2025 – Minneapolis, MN

October 26th 2025 – Louisville, KY

October 29th 2025 – Richmond, VA

October 30th 2025 – Albany, NY

November 1st 2025 – Mesa, AZ

November 2nd 2025 – Houston, TX

November 2nd 2025 – Kansas City, MO

November 7th 2024 – New Orleans, LA

November 8th 2025 – Tampa, FL

November 9th 2025 – Jacksonville, FL

January 31st 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

March 21st 2026 – Honolulu, HI

Canada

September 5th 2025 – Calgary, AB

September 9th 2025 – Vancouver, BC

October 11th 2025 – Toronto, ON

October 12th 2025 – Montreal, QC

October 18th 2025 – Ottawa, ON

Oceania

October 22nd 2025 – Christchurch, New Zealand

October 24th 2025 – Wellington, New Zealand

October 25th 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand

November 1st 2025 – Brisbane, Australia

November 3rd 2025 – Perth, Australia

November 5th 2025 – Adelaide, Australia

November 14th 2025 – Melbourne, Australia

November 15th 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Europe

January 25th 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands

January 27th 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium

January 28th 2026 – Hamburg, Germany

January 30th 2026 – Linz, Austria

January 31st 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland

February 2nd 2026 – Munich, Germany

February 3rd 2026 – Berlin, Germany

February 5th 2026 – Paris, France

February 6th 2026 – Dusseldorf, Germany

February 10th 2026 – Glasgow, Scotland

February 12th 2026 – Manchester, England

February 14th 2026 – London, England

March 8th 2026 – Dublin, Ireland

Asia

September 28th 2025 – Singapore, Singapore

November 15th 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

December 20th 2025 – Seoul, South Korea

TBA – Shanghai, China

