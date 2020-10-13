Starfinder's Interactive Adventure On Amazon Gets Three New Episodes

Amazon and Paizo have released three new episodes today for the interactive Starfinder adventure currently on Alexa. Back in August, the two companies released Episodes 1-3 featuring Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role, Marvel's Avengers, The Last of Us Part II) in the main roles as you explore a choose-your-own-adventure through an interactive audiobook using Alexa's voice commands to make your choices. The episodes have received a ton of praise and people have been waiting for the second batch, which has been released today as you can now play Episodes 4-6. All you have to do is go to your Alexa device and say "Alexa, play the Starfinder game," and it will activate and transport you immediately to the start of the game or wherever you last left off. Or you can choose a specific episode and start the adventure anew. You can read more about it below and check out a handy trailer to show you what it's like playing the game.

The Starfinder skill for Alexa is a multi-part interactive audio adventure game that transports players to a futuristic science-fantasy world where they can make decisions to advance and influence the outcome of the story just by using their voice. By simply saying "Alexa, play the Starfinder game," customers can play one of the most captivating audio games available on Alexa-enabled devices today. According to Amazon, users have played nearly 2 million minutes of Starfinder, making it one of the most popular Alexa skills this year. For players looking to continue the adventure outside Alexa, the Starfinder Beginner Box can now be purchased from within the skill. With streamlined rules, this deluxe boxed set includes everything needed to explore the futuristic tabletop RPG setting. In celebration of launch, players who purchase the Beginner Box in-game will receive their first episode free.

https://youtu.be/vwJXyUplaEA Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Starfinder on Alexa (https://youtu.be/vwJXyUplaEA)