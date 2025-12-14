Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Slitherine Games, stargate, Stargate: Timekeepers

Stargate: Timekeepers Announced For Console Release

After being out on PC for two years, the sci-fi stragey game Stargate: Timekeepers is coming to consoles sometime in 2026

Lead a tactical team through an original story set after Stargate SG-1 Season 7's Battle of Antarctica.

Players command unique specialists with diverse abilities in 14 narrative-rich strategy missions.

Defeat Goa'uld threats, aid the Jaffa Resistance, and form alliances in the Stargate universe.

Slitherine Games has confirmed this week that they will be bringing their sci-fi strategy title Stargate: Timekeepers over to consoles. The team really didn't get into specifics, all they did was drop a trailer letting people know the game was coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles sometime in 2026. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait for more details.

Stargate: Timekeepers

Stargate: Timekeepers is a tactical game in which you lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign featuring an original narrative set in the Stargate SG-1 universe. Sneak a newly formed team behind enemy lines, use your characters' unique skills, craft the perfect plan and defeat the Goa'uld threat. Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create an original story, unfolding over 14 narrative-rich missions. Your adventure starts during the Battle of Antarctica, where Commander Eva McCain and her team are supporting the SG-1 against Anubis's fleet.

Sometime later, Eva and her team of specialists are tasked with a new mission in the Stargate universe: help the Jaffa Resistance, prevent brutal rituals, strike against Moloc's army, and seek an alliance with the Unas. Lead a team of specialists operating behind enemy lines. Use your characters' unique skills to come up with perfectly synchronized plans to overcome Kull Warriors, Jaffa Generals, Moloc's Officers and many new and original enemies.

Natural leader and long-time soldier, Eva McCain is a master of automatic rifles and experienced at spotting weak points. Extremely agile and an expert sniper, Max Bolton can hide in a ghillie suit to find the perfect spot to take down enemies from long distances. Sam Watson, trained spy and technical officer, is an expert on alien gadgetry. Derreck Harper's drones carry out some of the most difficult tasks, including healing allies and deactivating hostile electronic devices. The core team from Tau'ri makes friends along the way: A'ta, Jaffa rebel and sneaky thief who carries a Ma'tok staff for short-range combat; and Xugga, a powerful yet good-natured Unas veteran who joins your team along with a little friend. Each individual has a set of unique abilities: play smart and combine them to silently eliminate your enemies in quick succession. Tactical Mode allows you to synchronize your characters' actions perfectly.

