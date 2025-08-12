Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: State Of Survival, terminator, terminator 2: judgment day, the terminator

State Of Survival Launches New Terminator Crossover Event

Come with us if you want to live in State of Survival, as characters from Terminator 2: Judgment Day have arrived in the game

Play as T-800 and Sarah Connor, fighting the T-1000 villain boss in new in-game storylines and content

Earn unique rewards including hero skins, figurines, capital city skins, decorations, and more

Enjoy special game modes like Battle for Tomorrow, Cyberdyne Crisis, Steel Pursuit, and Puzzle Dash

FunPlus has announced a brand-new crossover event happening in State of Survival, as characters from the iconic film Terminator 2: Judgment Day will arrive in the game today. The shorthand for this is that several characters from the 1992 film have arrived in the game, along with special rewards to collect and modes to play featuring them. We have the full details of what to expect below as the content is live right now.

State of Survival x Terminator 2: Judgment Day

After their time machine is damaged, Sarah Connor and an aging T-800 will be thrown into the apocalyptic world as playable characters in an all new in-game storyline, as the cold-blooded villain boss, T-1000, is sent by Skynet to hunt them down. With Skynet fusing the zombie virus with its nanomachine technology, it commands T-1000 to build an unstoppable army–half virus, half machine! Starting August 12, players can fight with T-800 and Sarah Connor at their side while gaining access to additional collaboration content in-game:

New Hero: T-800

Default Skin: T-800 (Endoskeleton)

Unlockable Skins: T-800 & T-800 (Damaged)

New Hero: Sarah Connor

Villain Boss: T-1000

In addition to the new characters, the collaboration will bring an in-game event, figurines, capital city skins, in-city decorations, marching vehicles, avatar frames, and a card collection book to the game. The fight for the future has begun–on a battlefield no one expected.

Battle for Tomorrow (Solo): Small temporal anomalies have been detected near the Settlement. They're Skynet's portals for sending assassins back in time. Intel confirms a T-1000 has infiltrated this timeline, targeting Sarah Connor. Your mission: stop the T-1000 before it reaches her. Tip: The T-1000 can disguise itself. Stay alert for anything suspicious.

Small temporal anomalies have been detected near the Settlement. They're Skynet's portals for sending assassins back in time. Intel confirms a T-1000 has infiltrated this timeline, targeting Sarah Connor. Your mission: stop the T-1000 before it reaches her. Tip: The T-1000 can disguise itself. Stay alert for anything suspicious. Battle for Tomorrow (Alliance): The Final Hope just received an urgent transmission from the future. The Resistance has intercepted Skynet's plan to send an entire army of Terminators through a temporal singularity to kill Sarah Connor. We've located the exact coordinates of the singularity. Now it's up to every alliance to come together and shut it down before Skynet's forces arrive. Stop this invasion before it rewrites the future forever!

The Final Hope just received an urgent transmission from the future. The Resistance has intercepted Skynet's plan to send an entire army of Terminators through a temporal singularity to kill Sarah Connor. We've located the exact coordinates of the singularity. Now it's up to every alliance to come together and shut it down before Skynet's forces arrive. Stop this invasion before it rewrites the future forever! Cyberdyne Crisis: The T-1000 is stirring up hordes of Infected to take over Cyberdyne Systems and continue Skynet's development. Amidst the crisis, the T-800 arrives to hold the line, fighting off the T-1000 in a helicopter alongside waves of monsters and explosives. Chiefs, keep your aim true. Destroy the helicopter and survive until the end!

The T-1000 is stirring up hordes of Infected to take over Cyberdyne Systems and continue Skynet's development. Amidst the crisis, the T-800 arrives to hold the line, fighting off the T-1000 in a helicopter alongside waves of monsters and explosives. Chiefs, keep your aim true. Destroy the helicopter and survive until the end! Steel Pursuit: Ride with the T-800 on his motorcycle. Use your shotgun and pick up grenade launcher rounds along the way to take on the heavy truck driven by the T-1000. Blast through monsters, dodge obstacles, and destroy the truck before time runs out to escape the storm drains!

Ride with the T-800 on his motorcycle. Use your shotgun and pick up grenade launcher rounds along the way to take on the heavy truck driven by the T-1000. Blast through monsters, dodge obstacles, and destroy the truck before time runs out to escape the storm drains! Puzzle Dash: The T-1000 has corrupted Cyberdyne's data. Solve the puzzle to uncover his disguise. Drag the scattered pieces from the right panel to complete the Terminator's puzzle on the left. The faster you finish, the higher your star rating, and the bigger your rewards! This is a race of both speed and strategy.

