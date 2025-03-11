Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Stay: Forever Home, Windup Minds

Stay: Forever Home Confirmed For Release This April

A new kind of virtual pet game is on the way as Stay: Forever Home has confirmed its release date for April, arriving on Meta Quest

Article Summary Stay: Forever Home launches this April on Meta Quest, offering an immersive virtual pet experience with Ember.

Embrace a cozy digital haven as you nurture a magical pet, enhancing your home with VR and MR gameplay.

Meet Ember, a unique virtual pet with AI-driven personality, offering endless surprises and connection.

Explore Ember's world, customize your pet, and experience a blend of real and virtual companionship.

VR developer and publisher Windup Minds has given their latest game, Stay: Forever Home, an official release date. The latest trailer from today's VR Games Showcase highlighted both the VR and MR content, as you befriend and bring a magical pet into your home. We have more info and the latest trailer here, as the game will be released on April 3 for Meta Quest.

Stay: Forever Home

Escape to a world of warmth, comfort, and play. This is where you'll meet your fur-ever companion. Cuddle up with Ember on the couch, explore magical environments, and enjoy a dreamlike gameplay experience. It's the perfect antidote to everyday life, offering a magic refuge of play and companionship. And you'll never need a poop bag. Stay: Forever Home has been crafted as a cozy space for emotional expression, where players can enhance their own home environments, adventure into Ember's world to discover her origin, and earn accessories and customization for their unique Ember. The whimsical environment and relaxing gameplay create a feeling of mindfulness and connection. Cooperatively working together with the virtual companion and developing a real bond helps fight isolation

Meet Ember, Your Virtual Pet: A magical friend – who won't dig holes in your backyard. Ember's not your average pet! She weaves delight into your life and invites you to share her extraordinary world.

An Unforgettable Journey of Companionship and Play:

A Cozy Haven Awaits:

Step into a world of wonder where every corner invites you to explore. Join Ember on a curious adventure. Features That Spark Joy: A Pet With Personality: With her AI-powered personality, she's always surprising you with her antics and quirks. Mixed Reality Magic: Your home, reimagined. Ember's got a knack for blurring the lines between the real and the virtual.

A Game That Matters: From the creators of Bogo and First Steps, Stay: Forever Home is more than just a game; your digital pal is always ready for adventure and – maybe – a little mischief.

