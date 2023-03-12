Steamforged Games Reveals Sea Of Thieves: Voyage Of Legends Steamforged Games will be releasing the board game Sea Of Thieves: Voyage Of Legends sometime in late 2023.

Steamforged Games has revealed the title and new details to their Sea Of Thieves board game as we're getting Sea Of Thieves: Voyage Of Legends. This tabletop version of the video game has been in the works for a minute now, but the team has been keeping a lot of the details private until they had some of it confirmed. The name reveal also comes with the news that we'll be getting the game sometime in Summer 2023 at the price of $60. We have a few more pieces of info about how the game will work out below, as we now wai to see when we'll be able to sail into the dangerous seas against our friends.

"This competitive seafaring adventure for 2-4 players will give shipmates a unique chance to enjoy developer Rare's hit video game in a new format. The partnership was brokered by Rare Ltd.'s brand extension licensing agency, Tinderbox — the digital division of Beanstalk. From fulfilling bounties and following treasure maps to boarding the ships of fellow players and stealing their loot, players can live a pirate life of their own choosing. This compelling call to the open sea has seen many fans take to the waves, with Sea of Thieves celebrating a milestone 30 million players in June 2022."

"Now, Steamforged Games have raised the anchor on their latest project: a board game adaptation that captures the magic of the much-loved video game, coming summer 2023. Sea Of Thieves: Voyage Of Legends will see players competing for the title of Pirate Legend by completing various Quests and objectives to gain a reputation. It won't all be plain sailing for these tabletop pirates though, with skeletal enemies crewing hostile ships and foreboding Forts that wait on the horizon. And players must beware behemoths like the Kraken and Megalodon lurking in the deep, capable of capsizing a ship in moments!"