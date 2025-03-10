Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Steel Seed, Storm in a Teacup

Steel Seed Announces April Release For PC & Consoles

Steel Seed has confirmed its release will happen next month for both PC and consoles, as you can play a free demo until then

Indie game developer Storm in a Teacup and publisher ESDigital Games have announced the official release date for Steel Seed, as the game is coming out for PC and consoles. The team revealed that the title will be released on April 10 and will specifically come to Steam, the Epic Games Store, PS5, and XSX|S. Along with the news, we got a new trailer today, and for those wishing to try the game out, Steam has a free demo available right now.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a stealth action-adventure game set in a dark, sci-fi world where humanity hangs on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion Koby as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to the survival of mankind.

A Deadly, Post-Cataclysmic World: From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity.

From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity. A Companion Like No Other: Zoe isn't alone — her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe's emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge.

Zoe isn't alone — her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe's emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge. Stealth, Parkour, & Dynamic Combat: Adapt your playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay. Stealth & Strategy – Use shadows, distractions, and the environment to evade or take down enemies. Dynamic Combat – Face off against various enemy types and challenging bosses, each with unique abilities. Upgradeable Abilities – Customize Zoe's playstyle with three distinct skill trees featuring 40 different upgrades.

Adapt your playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay. A Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Adventure: Steel Seed isn't just about survival — it's about exploring the fine line between human and machine, trust and control, resilience and despair. With a story revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda, the game delivers a deep and compelling narrative experience.

