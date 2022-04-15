Steelrising Receives A New Five-Minute Gameplay Video

Nacon has dropped a brand new video for their upcoming game Steelrising as we get five minutes of gameplay revealed. Developer Spiders has taken the time to reveal a lot about the game in this video as we get to see some of the combat skills, a lot of the enemies you'll come across, and the objectives you'll need to check out and achieve. You can enjoy the video down below along with more info about the game, as it's currently set to be released on September 8th, 2022.

1789 is the year of the storming of the Bastille and the start of the fall of the Monarchy. Steelrising shows us an alternative version of history, asking: what if King Louis XVI, passionate about watchmaking, had conceived an army of automatons capable of putting down this insurrection? Powerful and cruel this army spares no one and violently punishes rebels. Paris is on fire: men, women, and children are systematically massacred. Aegis, once an automaton dedicated to dancing for the pleasure of the Court, is now a warrior, Marie Antoinette's bodyguard. Appointed by the Queen, Aegis will have to navigate through a Paris crawling with machines. Each fight with these mechanical enemies is a challenge where the player's skills are subjected to a tremendous ordeal. Such is the price to pay for those who want to change the course of history.

The video reveals for the first time more than 5 min of gameplay and several levels, highlighting the combat. This trailer also reveals many enemies and illustrates the first bosses that Aegis must face in Steelrising. In one of the levels, the player is in the workshop of Vaucanson, where the automatons that make up the king's army are invented. Confronted with several types of mobs, Aegis can select her weapons and objects to try to defeat each enemy. After a carriage ride, the next level is revealed, and with it, the customization options for Aegis' outfits. The player will also discover the possibilities offered by the grappling hook in the vertical exploration of Parisian buildings. The dash – a system of boosts to be activated at the most opportune moment – also allows the player to move less conventionally and to reveal other facets of the Paris of 1789.